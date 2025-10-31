Reform UK insider George Cottrell tied to Trump Polymarket bets worth millions

George Cottrell, a major advisor to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, is the mysterious the whale behind a number of key Donald Trump-related Polymarket bets, according to crypto researcher ZachXBT.

Cottrell, who was previously convicted of wire fraud in the United States, has been described by Farage’s team as an unpaid volunteer but often travels with Farage to campaign stops.

Farage had previously described Cottrell as “like a son to me.”

Cottrell’s alleged address had previously used Polymarket to gamble on Trump winning the election and is now hoping to cash in on a 6-10 second handshake between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

That wallet address belongs to George Cottrell in high confidence.



He’s been an advisor to Nigel Farage (UK Politician), is known for high stakes gambling, and previously was found guilty for wire fraud. pic.twitter.com/Pak7KpqPbX — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) October 29, 2025

Farage has increasingly embraced cryptocurrency, claiming that Reform UK is “the only hope” for the industry.

In addition to Cottrell, Bitfinex and Tether shareholder Christopher Harborne, who also goes by the name Chakrit Sakunkrit, has also been a top donor to Farage.

Harborne even paid $40,000 so that Farage would be able to visit Trump after the president’s attempted assassination.

The Trump family has also increasingly embraced prediction markets. Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, is an investor in Polymarket.

Additionally, Junior is an adviser to both Polymarket and Kalshi.

Finally, Trump Media and Technology Group, the firm behind Truth Social, is launching Truth Predict, its own prediction market operated in concert with Crypto.com.

