No, a judge won’t sign-off on SEC v. Ripple today

Excitable XRP fans amplified fake news about a powerful ruling that US district judge Analisa Torres was supposed to make today.

According to one tweet that earned over 1,000 likes and tens of thousands of impressions, Torres’ ​​final court sign-off is supposed to arrive on Monday to permanently settle SEC v. Ripple and allow the XRP price to “fly to $5 in no time.”

Copycat posts did similarly outrageous numbers as the XRP Army eagerly awaited “a historic step that would end years of legal battle and open a new era for Ripple.”

Unfortunately, Torres’ signature won’t catalyze a rally to $5 today because she won’t be signing anything about XRP today.

Indeed, Torres has already concluded her work on SEC v. Ripple Labs Inc. et al., the highest profile lawsuit in crypto history. The judge will not be signing any more documents.

SEC v. Ripple is over, and the final judgment is in effect

On August 7, 2024, Torres entered her final judgment against Ripple, fining the company $125,035,150 and permanently enjoining it from violating Section 5 of the US Securities Act of 1933.

Although the SEC and Ripple subsequently executed settlement agreements and motions asking Torres to lower the fine and dissolve the injunction, Torres denied those requests. Earlier this summer, both the SEC and Ripple withdrew their cross-appeals of that final judgement.

As a result, Torres’ final judgment from August 2024 remains final and in effect. She’s finished working on the case and has nothing more to sign.

A full copy of that August 7, 2025 joint stipulation of dismissal by the SEC Commission as well as attorneys for Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, and Chris Larsen is available on the SEC website.

Protos checked the docket for the main case and its cross-appeals, and all of the cases are marked as Closed in PACER. The last court filing was August 8, 2025.

There won’t be any further updates from Torres unless either party fails to comply with her final order.

On social media, astute members of the XRP community noted the fake news about Torres’ supposed “final court sign-off,” commenting correctly that there’s nothing to look forward to today and that the case is closed.

“We’re not waiting on her,” they noted. “Case ended last week,” repeated another. “There is no approval necessary. Stop with the misinformation,” pleaded someone else.

