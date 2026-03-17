Reform UK isn’t sharing crypto wallets with UK regulators, report

Reform UK hasn’t shared its crypto donation addresses with the UK’s Electoral Commission despite the official body’s apparent requests.

The Nigel Farage-led party announced it was accepting crypto donations last year, a situation that’s caused concern about the potential for foreign political interference and dubious funding.

A representative for the electoral commission told Byline Times, “Reform has not shared any crypto wallet address with us.”

They said, “We routinely request a variety of information from parties to ensure they are fulfilling their legal responsibilities,” adding that they “cannot comment any further on the nature of these requests as it may impact our enquiries.”

The commission is also seeking new powers to regulate political crypto donations and told Byline Times that existing laws need to be “strengthened to prevent impermissible foreign funds entering the UK system.”

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It warned that crypto donations “present particular challenges and risks in meeting electoral law requirements in identifying donors and ensuring they are permissible.”

Byline Times says no crypto donations have been reported to the commission as of yet. However, it said that donations below £500 aren’t subject to reporting rules, and warned that this loophole could allow large donations to be split up into numerous smaller ones.

Reform UK’s crypto processor exempt from UK scrutiny

Reform UK’s crypto donations are processed by a firm called Radom, which gets its virtual asset service provider license through its Poland-based arm.

Crypto donations handled by the Polish entity avoid scrutiny from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

It’s not entirely covered by Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) either, as Polish President Karol Nawrocki has reportedly vetoed implementing MiCA regulations twice.

As of 2026, Poland reportedly has 1,800 virtual asset service providers listed in the country. If it doesn’t implement the MiCA regulation by July 1, 2026, Radom and these firms will have to find regulatory approval from another country within the European Union.

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Byline Times reports that Poland’s current regulatory regime is far from perfect, and claims that obtaining a Polish license only requires a small fee and little to no scrutiny.

Top Polish lawyer Robert Nogacki told Byline Times that the country’s crypto regulations are just “an automated registration roll — low-friction by design, high-risk by consequence — that turned a $150 formality into an exportable badge of EU credibility.”

Byline Times notes that the Huine Group, which allegedly helped launder billions of dollars worth of funds linked to South Asian scam empires, and North Korea’s hacking collective, was also licensed under Poland’s system.

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