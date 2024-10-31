<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1730101">New Satoshi reveal grift just dropped: charge £500 entry</a>

A London businessman accused of fraud in Singapore was ‘revealed’ today to be the real Satoshi Nakamoto at a £500-a-ticket unveiling event in Central London.

Stephen Nour Mollah was presented by event organizer Charles Anderson at the Frontline Club, a prestigious venue that has previously hosted talks with Louis Theroux, Julian Assange, and Alexander Litvinenko.

According to BBC reporter Joe Tidy who attended (some of) the event, the organizers asked for £500 to let him attend and ask questions of the ‘real’ Satoshi. Tidy reportedly declined to pay.

A man called Stephen Mollah has taken to the stage. He claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto – the mystery inventor of Bitcoin. He’s claimed this before and is currently in legal dispute about it. He will now provide evidence, he says. pic.twitter.com/XkapPT7y3c — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) October 31, 2024

During the conference, Anderson bizarrely introduced himself as the inventor of Britain’s Got Talent and energy recovery systems in cars. He was also at one point interrupted by Frontline Club staff who insisted that the venue is neither affiliated with nor endorsing the event.

The conference where Satoshi Nakamoto was supposedly revealed, as pictured by Joe Tidy.

It’s unclear if the event is a joke, a scam, or a legitimate claim to have revealed Satoshi’s identity. Under the event’s legal notice subheading, it says, “You may rest assured… this is the real thing! Were it not, we would not be placing this under the Legal Notice heading.”

Mollah and Anderson stand accused in London of fraudulently convincing a would-be investor that Mollah was Satoshi from November 2022 to October 2023. Mollah apparently claimed to be in possession of 165,000 bitcoins in Singapore — worth up to $5 billion during that timeframe.

Mollah has promised to move Satoshi’s genesis bitcoins but not for another few months.

