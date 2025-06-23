<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2085750">Active XRP Ledger addresses down 80% since December</a>

The number of unique active addresses on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has plummeted by 80% since December, according to data from CryptoQuant.

Specifically, the number of addresses transacting on-chain has dropped from 103,000 on December 3 to fewer than 21,000 on Sunday.

Unique active addresses are a way to track user engagement with the Ripple-supported XRP blockchain.

Major changes to blockchain usage can indicate changes in market sentiment, and active addresses — wallets that actually send or receive transactions on-chain — are a key metric for measuring blockchain network health and adoption.

Unlike total addresses, which sums all wallets ever created, active addresses actually sent or received a transaction on the XRP Ledger within a rolling 24-hour period.

