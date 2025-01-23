<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1861413">Memecoin mania brings John McAfee back from the dead</a>

John McAfee’s widow has been branded a grifter after she apparently immortalized the late tech entrepreneur with a new memecoin “built to defend digital freedom and carry on his mission.”

Janice McAfee announced the launch of AIntivirus via McAfee’s own X account on Wednesday. The coin is positioned as an AI version of McAfee himself and calls itself “a string of defiance wrapped in cryptographic brilliance.”

The announcement, which was presented as coming from McAfee himself (“I’m back… You didn’t think I would miss this cycle did you?”) fuelled speculation that the late businessman’s account had been hacked and was being used to shill a scam coin.

However, just an hour before the launch on McAfee’s account, his wife took to X to reveal, “Ever since John’s untimely death, I have been looking for ways to honor the genius he was and build on the legacy he left behind.

“I am super excited to announce that I have taken creative control of a product that will expand John’s legacy. It encompasses his core beliefs of freedom, privacy, and technology, while expanding on his passion for crypto and AI.

“John would have loved this cycle crypto is in and I am happy to have found a project that allows him to participate posthumously.”

According to the project’s website blurb, “In a world overrun by surveillance states, corporate greed and digital enslavement, the AIntivirus is the ultimate disrupter.

It continues, “If $AIntivirus represents freedom, privacy and sticking it to the establishment, then consider it endorsed. Use it wisely, use it boldly, don’t let anyone tell you how to live your life.”

However, despite the website’s highfalutin claims, not everybody was convinced that Janice McAfee’s motives are entirely honorable.

You’re laughing. John McAfee’s widow is grifting with a memecoin and you’re laughing. — laurence (@functi0nZer0) January 23, 2025

The project’s website also features a button labeled “Chat with John” that redirects to AIntivirus’s dedicated X account. According to messages posted here, “John” has “Just filed the paperwork to slap $AINTI onto @moonshot.”

It continues, “Yeah, you heard me. The token nobody thought would exist (and probably shouldn’t) is gunning for the crypto app where anything can happen.

“No idea what’ll happen next. Maybe they’ll list it. Maybe they’ll laugh and ban my account. Either way, the rocket’s fueled, and I’m not steering.”

McAfee was found dead in a Barcelona jail cell in late June 2021 just hours after his extradition to the US to face tax evasion charges was granted.

