MegaETH pre-deposit event derailed by congestion and multisig mayhem

Chaos struck yesterday’s pre-deposit window for DeFi users keen to be early to the December launch of MegaETH’s Frontier mainnet.

Multiple stumbling blocks included a buggy and overloaded know-your-customer (KYC) verification process, the initial cap of $250 million being filled in less than three minutes, and subsequent adjustments to the cap being mishandled.

A statement from MegaETH’s X profile recognized that the day’s events were “not acceptable.” It says the launch “encountered a variety of minor technical issues that, when compounded, provided a subpar user experience.”

What went wrong?

MegaETH bills itself as “the first real-time blockchain,” promising >100,000 transactions per second (TPS) and sub-10 ms block times.

Ironic, then, that one of the first of a series of blunders came from congestion. The event was briefly delayed due to a “mismatch in SaleUUID” between the deposit contract and KYC-checker Sonar.

Then, a traffic jam hit due to “a misconfigured rate limit on the Sonar side… [which] was set too low.”

Unfortunately our 3rd party provider received too many requests resulting in downtime.



The $250M cap filled within 156 seconds upon resolution.



We've decided to increase the cap to $1B in an effort to give users access to USDm day 1.



Bridge will reopen at 11am EST. — MegaETH (@megaeth) November 25, 2025

Once this was fixed, however, deposits hit the $250 million cap in under three minutes. MegaETH suspects the reopening was caught by users “spamming refresh,” rather than those monitoring “official channels” of communication.

Consequently, the team decided to quadruple the initial cap to allow those who missed out a second chance, setting the reopening for two hours after the initial launch.

This didn’t go smoothly, either.

‘Oops’

The transaction to raise the deposit cap to $1 billion was queued in Safe, the multisig wallet, requiring four signatures.

All four signatures were acquired well in advance of the time the team had set for the cap increase.

With the eyes of would-be depositors on the team’s movements, one user jumped at the chance.

Once a multisig transaction has the required signatures, anyone can execute it. User chud.eth decided to take matters into their own hands.

The cap was raised over half an hour early, with deposits rapidly pouring in once again.

“Unfortunately, the party responsible for executing the raise tx was unfamiliar with the specific Safe feature,” MegaETH explained.

The team decided to override the new $1 billion cap, citing similar concerns over the deviation from official comms.

A first attempt to cap deposits at $400 million failed, as deposits had already surpassed that amount. Finally, the team was able to set the cap at $500 million, 13 minutes after chud.eth’s intervention (and still prior to the officially announced time).

Ultimately MegaETH “decided not to move forward with the additional cap due to a few unresolved bugs around KYC verification stopping users from participating.”

Once the dust had settled, blockchain analyst Dethective broke down the deposits, the largest of which was reportedly $40 million.

Some data about the MegaETH predeposit:



• The top depositor sent $40M (the biggest was $25.5M during the first window)

• Average deposit: $102,396

• Median deposit: $3,100

• Top 10 depositors contributed 29% of total amount

• 4,589 unique addresses pic.twitter.com/48GaCkhPD7 — dethective (@dethective) November 25, 2025

Permissionless finance

This is not the first time a hotly anticipated DeFi project has been tinkered with by a community member.

At the height of 2020’s DeFi summer, anonymous user 0xc4ad decided to launch veteran decentralized exchange Curve Finance’s DAO contracts and governance token (CRV).

Yo, @CurveFinance ! Saw your DAO is ready to rock and I gots to MAXIMIZE MY ALPHA ! So I went ahead and deployed it for you. Get at me in DM to verify and lets get this party started!! pic.twitter.com/D0KqEg4Ldr — 0xc4ad (@0xc4ad) August 13, 2020

Although such examples of DeFi’s “permissionless” nature don’t necessarily cause harm, multisig signers being “unfamiliar” with how transactions are executed has led to doubts about the team’s ability to “reshape the future of finance.”

