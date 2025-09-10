Linea and Polygon disruption sparks concern among Ethereum L2s

Two Ethereum “layer two” networks, Linea and Polygon, faced disruption this morning in two apparently unconnected incidents.

Status updates report that Linea faced “degraded performance” of its mainnet sequencer, but that a fix had been implemented by 06:32 UTC.

Polygon, on the other hand, reported “delays in block finality” due to a bug in node software. The post stresses that “the chain is running, and blocks continue to be produced,” adding the team is “actively debugging.”

Lineascan data shows that the Linea network has not produced a block for 41 minutes, suggesting a possible outage. https://t.co/qkFs2vvftB pic.twitter.com/ipTB6CJN4I — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 10, 2025

Block explorers for both networks showed disruption, sparking concerns of simultaneous outages, and worries as to whether the incidents were connected.

According to Wu Blockchain, the Linea outage took place over a “46-minute interval between blocks 23,145,386 and 23,145,387.”

The Lineascan block explorer is now showing regular block production.

In Polygon’s case, the chain continued producing blocks but the data wasn’t reflected on the Polygonscan explorer, likely down to RPC issues. This led to speculation that the underlying network had experienced an outage.

At the time of writing, Polygonscan shows the latest block, 76273250, as being produced three hours ago.

One Polygon full node operator suspected a “chain split,” where two versions of a blockchain run repeatedly from one another. However, the disparity in reported block heights is also likely linked to the delays cited in the status report.

While blockchain outages are not common, both Starknet and Base (also Ethereum “layer twos”) have experienced downtime since early August.

