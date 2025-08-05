The contentious government of Liberland, which elected Tron founder Justin Sun as its prime minister, urgently wants a market maker for its Liberland Merit (LLM) token.

According to a press release from the internationally unrecognized country, it wants to pay $4,000 a month for a market maker to provide liquidity and volume for LLM.

The market maker must be able to start immediately on a 30-day trial, and will provide token liquidity on crypto exchanges MEXC, Coinstore, Emirex, and BitMart.

“The agreement shall be concluded under the laws of the Free Republic of Liberland,” it claims. It’s worth noting that there aren’t any active laws yet, as they’re still being drafted.

Liberland is raising gazebos and treehouses

The proposal is the latest development for the wannabe country that claims a disputed stretch of land, roughly 7 km² between Croatia and Serbia.

Liberland recently announced the installation of a beach bar and a treehouse, although the bar looks more like a temporary gazebo surrounded by weeds than anything permanent.

Liberland claims to have a “variable permanent population” of 15 people.

Bigger plans were teased earlier this year that involved installing an 18-hole golf course across the area, and even raising $30 million to build infrastructure across Serbian and Croatian settlements that sit on the border.

Memecoin troubles and a prime minister in space

Its prime minister, Justin Sun, now four times elected, recently returned from space after paying $28 million for a seat on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin mission.

It’s unclear what Sun does for Liberland beyond sometimes representing it internationally. At this rate, it seems he’s visited space before actually visiting the country he was elected to govern roughly 10 months ago.

Beyond Liberland, Sun has played a big role in beefing up Donald Trump’s personal coffers by $60 million through hundreds of millions of dollars worth of investments into the president’s crypto projects.

Liberland also complained about a “useless” memecoin today that uses the LLM ticker and is apparently copying the legitimate token.

It noted that AI programs such as ChatGPT and Gemini are incorrectly describing the real LLM token as tradable on Coinbase while using price data from the fake tokens.

