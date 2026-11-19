Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet has announced that he'll leave the company at the end of 2026 as it battles spreading spyware.

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet is stepping down from the company at the end of this year to devote his time to “solving this security mess.”

Guillemet announced his resignation on X today, bringing to an end 10 years with the hardware wallet firm.

He noted his work in building Donjon, Ledger’s cybersecurity team, crypto’s transformation from a niche product to modern finance infrastructure, and AI’s ability to make “attacks cheaper, faster and easier to scale.”



Guillemet posted, “The question we spent a decade answering for crypto (how do you protect what matters when any device can be compromised?) is now a question for every company, every AI agent and every government”

He now claims he is moving on to build something new and that he will dedicate his time “to solving this security mess. More very soon.”

Ledger CTO leaves one security mess to solve another

Instances of spyware discovered in Ledger wallets have recently spread from its official Malaysian resellers to resellers across Dubai and Germany.

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT now estimates that spyware has drained over $105 million from victims and asked Ledger, “So who will be covering all of the losses?”

Ledger has also been grappling with multiple third-party data breaches over the years that have led to the leaking of customer data and lawsuits.

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