Ledger asks more Southeast Asia resellers to halt wallet sales

Crypto wallet firm Ledger is asking resellers and distributors in Hong Kong and countries across Southeast Asia to stop selling its devices.

Ledger had already suspended the official Malaysian reseller CryptoBilis last week after devices sold through the company were found to contain spyware and were linked to an $86 million crypto hack.

Now, Ledger is asking Malaysian resellers to suspend sales along with those in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

Those affected include LazMall, Shopee, N-Crypt, Tokopedia, Challenger, Metapod, Ishopchangi, Pantrade, Dot Life, JIB, B2S, SiamBC, Bitkub, GROOV, RTB, CryptoKing, BitcoinVN, Digibit, Fortress, HKTVMALL, CK Artisans, OOOSH, and Crypto HK.

Ledger cracked down on single European seller

The expanded reseller crackdown is part of Ledger’s efforts to discover exactly where in its supply chain these devices have been tampered with, and who’s responsible.

Whether or not all these resellers respect Ledger’s wishes remains to be seen.

Ledger’s German-based reseller MediaMarkt also suspended sales this week.

Read more: Ledger spyware scare spreads beyond Southeast Asia

When asked for comment, Ledger redirected Protos to its recent X statement and said, “It’s a sensitive, ongoing investigation and we will communicate more when we have more to share.”

Trezor also suspends resellers out of caution

Rival crypto wallet firm Trezor has also decided to reduce the number of its resellers following the draining incident.

It didn’t reveal which resellers have been pulled, but if the decision was made based on that attack, they’ll likely be based in Southeast Asia.

The company said, “There is not a single piece of evidence that Trezor devices have been compromised,” and that the decision was taken out of caution.

To the resellers who helped build Trezor: thank you, and I’m sorry 💔 pic.twitter.com/RK7KBJOshp — Danny (@Dantoshi) October 13, 2026

Read more: Trezor’s summer of hacks continues with Brevo email breach

Despite this statement, some Trezor wallets have been found to have been tampered with. These wallets were bought from unauthorized vendors on Facebook Marketplace and TikTok Shop.

X users are using these examples to attempt to counter Trezor’s “no evidence” claims and suggest that Trezor is somehow part of the ongoing hack.

However, Trezor claims these examples likely refer to a case flagged in 2022, and that in this case, unofficial sellers “replaced the MCU itself rather than adding an implant to a genuine device.”

In dispelling these claims, it also revealed that it had stopped working with CryptoBilis.

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