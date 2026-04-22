LayerZero among bridges Lazarus using to launder loot

Laundering of the proceeds from Saturday’s $290 million rsETH hack is well and truly underway, and state-sponsored North Korean hacking collective Lazarus Group is suspected to be behind the theft, given the commingling of funds with other TraderTraitor-related hacks, BTC Turk and ByBit.

As with previous incidents, the culprits have taken to funneling vast volumes through blockchain bridges. The tools used so far even include LayerZero, the bridging protocol from which the $290 million rsETH were originally stolen.

LayerZero is being used to launder proceeds from the Layerzero/KelpDAO hack.



$500K was just moved via LZ.



Address:

0x4D5A08A96D644d7CA7F4541E1512a53D55aA5842

Destination:

TLTCf565jGgSeCsUhBpWuPhrrHcGGX9ekT



🚶🚶 pic.twitter.com/Ktx3cI9LSn — Specter (@SpecterAnalyst) April 22, 2026

Read more: DeFi sector in $14B meltdown as $290M rsETH hack fallout burns Aave

The efforts began shortly after Arbitrum’s Security Council rescued over 30,000 ether (ETH), slashing the hackers’ realized profit from $245 million to around $175 million.

One on-chain analyst, who goes by “Specter,” claims to have tracked over 1,600 transactions via 370 addresses in the first 12 hours of laundering. That’s an average of one transaction every 25 seconds.

As of Wednesday morning, they tallied $116 million as having been laundered to bitcoin (BTC), with another wallet currently holding $61 million still to go.

Read more: DeFi plays the blame game

Mixed reactions

The projects behind the bridges themselves have responded differently to the ill-gotten gains flowing through their tech.

Privacy protocol Umbra acknowledged that $800,000 worth of ETH had passed through its system. While the project underlined its inability to stop illicit use of its autonomous smart contracts, it did put its own hosted front end into “maintenance mode.”

THORChain, as usual, washed its hands of responsibility, with varying degrees of diplomacy.

THORChain was modelled after Bitcoin, to be permissionless and censorship resistant.



There’s no single person or entity in control of the protocol. There’s no admin key. There’s no 2-of-3 multisig. Currently, there’s 95 nodes spread globally that control the network. For the… pic.twitter.com/Za2Obrh9dO — THORChain (@THORChain) April 21, 2026

Read more: Vultisig founder says DPRK-linked Bybit transactions are ‘legitimate’

Specter estimates that 99% of the laundered funds flowed through THORChain, whose dashboard shows over $100,000 of affiliate fees earned on Tuesday.

While THORChain’s bridging infrastructure is decentralized across a network of 95 active nodes, affiliate fees come from use of its front end. Blockchain investigator Tanuki42 puts the recent fees at more than double year-to-date revenue.

In attempting to defend THORChain’s inability to prevent illicit use, founder JP let slip that the protocol held an admin key for many years.

Did you really just accidentally say that Thorchain was centralized for all of those years while DPRK laundered hundred of millions while raking in millions of fees with an admin key you held in your possession?.



Cannot wait until your post shows up in an court indictment one… — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) April 22, 2026

Read more: DeFi karma: Garden hacked for $11M after bridging Lazarus’ loot

No let up

The DeFi sector has faced two catastrophic hacks so far this month, with combined losses of well over half a billion dollars.

On top of this, a slew of smaller incidents also continue to batter community morale.

While DeFi users and developers alike are still reeling from the fallout of Saturday’s incident, just last night a further $3.5 million was lost.

🔒 Security Incident Update – Volo Protocol



We want to address our community directly and transparently about a security incident that occurred earlier today. Rest assured, Volo is prepared to absorb any loss.



What happened:



An exploit resulted in the removal of approximately… — Volo (@volo_sui) April 21, 2026

Read more: Inside the $280M Drift hack: weeks of setup, minutes to drain

Since the hack, Volo has provided two separate updates, informing users it had recovered $500,000, and then 19.6 BTC ($1.3 million).

As if near constant multi-million dollar hacks weren’t enough to worry about, ongoing phishing campaigns continue to hook victims.

In a span of just 11 hours, four victims reportedly lost almost $600,000 to the same drainer contract.

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