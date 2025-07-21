It’s Monday morning — Saylor and Trump bought $2.7B BTC

This morning, Donald Trump’s Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) and Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced corporate purchases exceeding $2.7 billion worth of bitcoin (BTC).

Saylor’s purchases are solely spot BTC, while Trump’s include both spot BTC and “bitcoin-related securities” without further clarification.

In addition to Saylor’s $739.8 million and Trump’s $2 billion early morning purchase announcements, other public BTC treasury companies also announced acquisitions.

Sequans Communications bought another $150 million, Vaultz Capital bought $2 million, The Blockchain Group bought $2.5 million, and The London BTC Company bought $2.5 million.

Strategy has acquired 6,220 BTC for ~$739.8 million at ~$118,940 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 20.8% YTD 2025. As of 7/20/2025, we hodl 607,770 $BTC acquired for ~$43.61 billion at ~$71,756 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/8z5HygrDWs — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 21, 2025

Furthermore, Trump Media acquired an additional $300 million worth of options for BTC-related securities.

All told, purchase announcements of BTC and BTC-related securities total $3.2 billion this morning. For context, these purchases were worth 0.14% of the circulating supply of BTC.

Read more: How bond market helped push BTC to all-time high

There are over 150 public companies that have added BTC to their balance sheets.

Saylor’s company is by far the largest holder with 607,770 BTC or more than 3% of BTC’s circulating supply.

With this morning’s announcement, Trump Media catapulted itself onto their leaderboard. Unlisted as recently as this weekend, it’s now suddenly one of the 30 largest public BTC treasury companies.

Its stock opened for trading this morning 7% higher than Friday’s close.

