<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2065970">ICERAID calls Mayor Karen Bass a ‘suspect’ in LA protests</a>

The “crypto fascist” illegal immigrant snitching protocol ICERAID, not to be confused with the real immigration agency, has called Mayor Karen Bass a suspect in the ongoing Los Angeles (LA) protests.

The project’s X account, @ICERaidNews, encouraged followers to “organize your own #raids” and upload pictures of Bass to its tracker so that she can be raided and detained.

It’s been doing this since Saturday, one day after the protests began, while offering 10,000 of its “RAID” tokens as an incentive.

One of ICERAID’s posts calling for Mayor Karen Bass to be raided.

ICERAID was founded by Jason Meyers, a crypto entrepreneur who reportedly claimed to be in talks with White House officials about the project.

Despite this, it’s not clear if ICERAID has actually contributed to any arrests, or if the real US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) gives it any notice.

ICERAID is using the LA protests as promo

The issues in LA stemmed from a series of deportation protests that took place hours after ICE carried out raids across mostly Hispanic areas on Friday. Over 100 immigrants were reportedly arrested.

One reported raid at Home Depot was later disputed by White House officials. Driverless cars were burned, looting has taken place, and on Saturday night, Donald Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to intervene.

The ICERAID account has been using inflammatory language to describe the protests, calling it an ongoing “war” that required Federal intervention and claimed America has already been “invaded.”

Its founder, however, hasn’t posted about them once since they began on June 6.

Footage of burning driverless cars during the ICE raid protests in LA.

On June 9, Mayor Bass called for the protesters to remain peaceful and refrain from violence. She also condemned the National Guard’s intervention and called it “chaotic escalation.”

“Angelenos have the right to make their voices heard through peaceful protest, but don’t fall into the administration’s trap,” Bass said.

ICERAID’s team is pro-Bitcoin and conspiratorial

ICERAID’s whole pitch involves the public uploading images of what they think are suspected illegal immigrants, in return for crypto, so that one day they can be tracked by the actual ICE (if the project ever succeeds).

It’s also pro-Bitcoin and believes the public fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk was somehow manufactured. Trump has since said that his relationship with Musk has ended.

The ICERAID’s current tracking map.

ICERAID briefly went viral across right-wing outlets, and it’s gone from a measly five “witness” entries on its tracker to 16 entries, two of which claim to be from LA.

The project also received support from Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of far-right militant group the Proud Boys. Tarrio also advocated for detaining Mayor Bass, and now ICERAID is promoting the neo-fascist group.

Despite the tough-guy exterior, the ICERAID team itself is sloppy, and mistakenly described a promotional Tesla video demonstrating the car’s sturdiness as domestic terrorism.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks.


