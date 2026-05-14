Strive gushes about zero-to-one innovation after 85% wipeout

Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company Strive, whose common stock has lost 85% in a year, just inexplicably rebranded itself to focus on its dividend calendar.

As though investors care more about the dividend schedule than how well it performs, Strive Asset Management has rebranded to Strive The Daily Dividend Company, and will start paying cash dividends on its SATA preferred stock every business day beginning June 16.

SATA is supposed to trade near $100 and pay dividends on time, but has actually traded as low as $81.02 in February due to uncertainty about its enterprise.

Despite offering 13% annualized yield on $100 per share of par value, investors have been willing to sell preferreds as low as $97.29 in the past month.

As SATA has struggled to trade near $100, Strive has tried to encourage bids by hiking its dividend rate four times since its November 2025 debut.

Pharma bro and disgraced DOGE ex-leader Vivek Ramaswamy, co-founded the company alongside a former Bud Light executive. It just lost $265 million for its shareholders within three months.

ASST down 85% but the company found ‘zero-to-one’

The company’s common stock opened for trading today at $16.83. Last May, it was trading above $268.

Chairman and CEO Matthew Cole called the daily-dividend mechanic “a true zero-to-one innovation,” as though Zero to One author Peter Thiel would agree that daily dividends are as important as the automobile or word processor.

Read more: Every time Michael Saylor said he’d never sell bitcoin

For the three months ending March 31, Strive reported $2.76 million in revenue against a $265.9 million GAAP net loss. Net loss to common stockholders hit $279.4 million, or $4.53 per share of ASST.

The dividend math is punishing. There are roughly 4.4 million SATA shares outstanding with a $100 stated value apiece. At 13%, dividends declared on the full preferred stack run above $55 million per year.

To service these dividends, the company generated just $2.76 million in quarterly revenue and no profit.

In other words, a company with $11 million in revenue and no recent profitability is committed, every business day, to payouts annualizing above $55 million plus operational expenses.

The only thing that will pay for those dividends over the long term is if BTC rallies substantially. That’s Strive’s sincere hope.

Investors in the company’s common stock since May 22, 2025 have lost 93% of their capital and received no dividends. SATA holders, meanwhile, own a highly volatile stock that is supposed to trade like a high-yield stablecoin and pay 13%, despite no profitability to support those payouts.

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