<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1837410">Have Finnish police seized Richard Heart’s Rolex watches?</a>

When HEX founder Richard Heart saw his profile on the Europol’s Most Wanted Fugitives list, he tweeted obstinately, “It feels great to be wanted.” Yesterday, the world learned that authorities are closing in on the ostentatious promoter and have seized some of his gaudiest displays of wealth, including Rolex watches.

According to a press statement, Finnish law enforcement seized a collection of luxury watches as part of an operation that began in late 2024. The descriptions of the watches match almost perfectly those displayed by Richard “Heart” Schueler on his YouTube channel.

Seized as alleged proceeds of crime during a home raid, the collection of 20 timepieces reportedly cost millions of dollars with many imported from the United States and transported into Finland.

Authorities also seized millions of euros in the owner’s bank account as well as digital assets on an unnamed service provider.

Although Finnish police didn’t name Schueler in the seizure announcement, most crypto commentators believe the watches and other descriptors point to him.

Previously, Finnish tax enforcement authorities named Schueler in an allegation that he evaded hundreds of millions in taxes. In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also suing him for marketing HEX and two other crypto offerings, Pulsechain (PLS) and PulseX (PLSX).

Schueler is facing tax fraud charges as well as a count of alleged abuse of a minor in Finland. Authorities didn’t publicly state which country he might have fled to.

Pulsechain has been a nightmare; I feel like I am in the movie Hostel. Holding RH tokens has been a cautionary tale, one that we’ll recount to future investors. Holding onto these coins has, indeed, felt like a torturous ride through a horror movie, and while the outcome remains… pic.twitter.com/aUKH7zcv0h — plswhisper (@plswhisper) January 7, 2025

Read more: Finland wants to detain Richard Heart, alleges millions in unpaid taxes

Richard Heart’s gaudy watches on YouTube live streams

Heart is the lead promoter of HEX, a yield-bearing token on Ethereum, as well as a separate blockchain Pulse and an on-chain exchange, PulseX.

In his three fundraising events for those tokens, the SEC alleged that he used investor funds to finance his lavish lifestyle, including purchasing a 555-carat black diamond and other high-end luxury items, including watches.

Finnish authorities say most of the watches they seized were Rolexes.

Schueler prominently and repeatedly displayed Rolex watches in his YouTube videos while promoting his various projects, implying — alongside designer clothing, accessories, and bags — his ability to get rich through crypto.

However, the fine print on that promise contained serious caveats. Since its all-time high, HEX has declined 97%. Heart’s other two tokens, PLS and PLSX, are both down a similarly dismal 80% apiece.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.