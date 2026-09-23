Hack VC deletes post on dead former employee, blames public backlash

Crypto venture capitalists at Hack VC deleted a post about disagreeing with a disgruntled former employee, Hsin-Ju Chuang, who has tragically passed away. Its official X account currently has no mention of her passing.

Its deleted post read, “While our understanding of events differs materially, we do not wish to discuss the details publicly at this time out of respect for their privacy.”

That statement has been replaced by a post from another account, co-founder and Managing Partner Alexander Pack.

We are shocked and saddened to learn the news of Hsin-Ju’s passing. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and all those who were close to her.



This is an unimaginable tragedy for many of us who worked alongside Hsin-Ju in this community, and we share the heartbreak and… — Alexander Pack (@alpackaP) September 23, 2026

Hack VC told Protos, “We removed our earlier statement after seeing the tone the public conversation was taking. Some of the responses directed toward her had become increasingly hostile, and we did not want anything we had posted to contribute to further attention or negativity toward her.”

The firm initially broadcasted its disagreement after Chuang’s August 23-24 accusations of workplace pressure.

Specifically, she complained about medical emergencies, the behavior of Pack and Daniel Bulaevsky, and overtime work pressure amid serious medical symptoms.

She also accused the firm of stalling her health insurance continuation, a dispute that headed to private mediation and spilled over onto social media.

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Pack, the co-founder she accused by name, posted a reply-limited condolence on Wednesday.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn the news of Hsin-Ju’s passing”, he wrote. “We have not spoken to her directly for over 10 months and we are not aware of the circumstances surrounding her death.”

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