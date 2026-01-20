Gmak! Flash loan hack hits DeFi platform Makina for $5M

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Makina suffered a $5 million hack overnight.

The platform, which claims to be “the most advanced DeFi Execution Engine,” was hit by a flash loan attack. The exploit affected the project’s DUSD liquidity pool on the popular exchange Curve Finance.

Gmak, early this morning we received reports regarding an incident with the $DUSD Curve pool



At this stage, the issue appears to be isolated to DUSD LP positions on Curve. There is currently no indication that other assets or deployments are affected.



Underlying assets held in… — Makina (@makinafi) January 20, 2026

Read more: Legacy DeFi platforms lose $27M as hacking spree continues into 2026

A statement from the Makina team reassured users that the issue “appears to be isolated to DUSD LP positions on Curve.” Users with funds in that pool are advised to withdraw.

In what may prove to have been a stroke of luck, the original hack appears to have been front-run by an MEV bot, according to crypto security firm Peckshield.

The attack came at 3:40 AM UTC, netting 1,299 ether ($4 million) for the address labelled MEV Builder. The majority of the funds ($3.3 million) were later sent on to a holding address, where they remain.

Makina has reached out to the owner of the address via an on-chain message, requesting return of the funds — less a 10% bounty.

According to analysis from blockchain auditor BlockSec, the total loss to Makina was 5.1 million USDC. They identified the root cause as relying on “the pool’s spot price when calculating the LP asset value.”

The attacker utilized a flash loan to repeatedly make large swaps in the pool and manipulate the LP share price.

Read more: 2025’s biggest crypto hacks: From exchange breaches to DeFi exploits

Gmak!

It seems to have been a busy night for DeFi hackers; another, smaller incident preceded the Makina hack by around four hours.

This time the target was SynapLogic, an “AI x Web3 Game Layer” on the Base network.

BlockSec again explains that a faulty validation system led to the loss of $186,000. However, the hacker’s profit appears to be limited to $88,000, as the minted SYP tokens cannot be sold, claimed independent security researcher Weilin Lu.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.