Eric Trump removes ‘thank me later’ from ETH promo

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump told his followers on X yesterday that it’s a “great time” to buy ether (ETH) before removing a polite reminder from his post that told his followers to thank him for his financial advice.

Trump posted, “In my opinion, it’s a great time to add $ETH. You can thank me later” at 4:52 pm (EST). He removed the “thank me later” line 30 minutes later.

The price of ETH shot up 5.5% from $2,748 to almost $2,900 in the wake of this post but it has since fallen 6.9% to $2,700.

World Liberty Financial (WLF) gold paper lists Eric Trump as a “web3 ambassador” under the crypto project’s supporting team. Hours before this post, WLF sent 73,783 ETH (now worth $202 million) to Coinbase Prime.

It also sent Coinbase Prime roughly $95 million worth of crypto assets, including USDC, WBTC, AAVE, LINK, ENA, MOVE, and ONDO.

World Liberty Financial (@worldlibertyfi) moved $307.41M in 8 assets to #CoinbasePrime 6 hours ago—as part of treasury management and business operations.



Shortly after, the project unstaked 19,423 $stETH to $ETH and further spent 5M $USDC to buy 1,826 $ETH at $2,738.… https://t.co/Rp9NAFUs5N pic.twitter.com/5bfIvJma7U — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) February 4, 2025

At 10:46 am (EST), WLF said it was moving its crypto holdings “as part of regular treasury management, and payment of fees and expenses and to address working capital requirements.”

It added, “To be clear, we are not selling tokens — we are simply reallocating assets for ordinary business purposes.”

Spot on Chain also told Cointelegraph that the funds might be used to support WLF’s non-operational “Earn and Borrow” lending protocol.

That said, many users described his ETH endorsement as a criminal act. One user on X said, “Eric Trump will probably go down in history as the greatest crypto market manipulator of all time,” before noting, “it’s not crime if your dad is the president of the USA.”

Crypto influencer Zion Thomas, aka “Ansem,” said, “They’re gonna have to come up with a new word for market manipulation after this cycle is over.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.