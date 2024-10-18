<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1709503">EigenLayer X hackers who likely stole $800K now posting dog pics</a>

Ethereum protocol EigenLayer has fallen victim to an X (formerly Twitter) hack that shared phishing links and very likely stole $800,000 from a single victim, according to security analysts.

The first phishing link, posted at 11:20 am, claimed that the “EIGEN stakedrop Phase 2 is now open,” and that a supposed supply of EIGEN tokens would be distributed. This post has since been deleted.

However, several similar messages have been uploaded by the account, including a seven-part thread and a disclaimer warning that any posts beyond the final one might be phishing attempts.

The hackers even uploaded a picture of a dog wearing a flower headpiece to bait users into clicking the harmful links.

The cutesy dog pic hackers hope will tempt more victims into clicking.

Security analyst Scam Sniffer claimed, “EigenLayer’s X account was compromised and posted phishing tweets” and that the link may install malware, steal secret recovery phrases, and feature fake metamask sites.

Scam Sniffer also noted that someone lost $800,000 worth of mETH after signing a permit phishing signature around the same time. “The victim very likely clicked the phishing tweet from EigenLayer,” it noted.

The hacked EigenLayer phishing posts, including the disclaimer.

At the time of writing, the account is still sharing phishing links.

