Donald Trump’s WLFI token sale 96% short of $300 million goal

Donald Trump’s new crypto project World Liberty Financial has faceplanted again after it was revealed that, three days into its public token offering, insiders sold less than 4% of their goal of 20 billion WLFI tokens.

This news comes after researchers discovered that World Liberty hired workers from hacked crypto project Dough Finance, X (formerly Twitter) suspended the Rug Radio presenter who hosted its debut, and the website repeatedly crashed on its token sale day.

World Liberty Financial’s website admits that it still hasn’t sold 19.2 billion of the tokens it had hoped to. Indeed, as of publication time, it has raised less than $12 million of the intended $300 million.

Although insiders claimed to have whitelisted over 100,000 wallets for the initial coin offering (ICO), fewer than 10% of those wallets have participated.

As disappointments proliferated, its team began damage control.

The project cut its target for token sales to public buyers from 63% to 35%.

It named its ICO whitepaper a ‘gold paper’ to buffer its claims from legal recourse.

The team modified the promise to make WLFI tokens transferable after 12 months, adding a disclaimer that reads, “You should assume that the tokens are non-transferable indefinitely.”

Donald Trump's crypto project copied code from hacked app, report

Even if World Liberty Financial managed to hit its full 20 billion target, Trump would still own more. As compensation for his endorsements, he will own 22.5 billion WLFI tokens plus “significant fees for services.”

