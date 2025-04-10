<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1981159">CZ fans lose $15,000 after he ghosts them on ‘pay-to-reach’ platform</a>

Users of the decentralized messaging platform Reach Me have apparently wasted more than $15,000 sending “pay-to-reach” messages to former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao after he ignored more than 30% of their texts.

The losses, first spotted yesterday by The Block’s Editor-In-Chief, Tim Copeland, are based on Zhao’s 63% response rate on Reach Me, where he charges users 0.8 Binance Coin (BNB) to text him.

So far, based on his Reach Me volume, users look to have paid 144.71 BNB, worth $81,000 as of yesterday, to contact Zhao. His response rate suggests he’s ignoring 33%, or $30,000, worth of messages.

The tenth spot on Reach Me’s leaderboard is held by someone who received $228 worth of messages.

Read more: Pay-to-reach startup crippled by self-doubt after CZ snub

Reach Me’s rules state that ignored messages received a 50% refund, and so half of that $30,000 is going back to users. However, Reach Me confirmed to Protos that the other 50% will be sent to the key opinion leader (KOL), in this case, Changpeng Zhao.

Zhao’s response rate might be related to his “communication tips,” a picky criteria he’s created for users to follow before they message him. For instance, he doesn’t accept project pitches or anything vague.

He’s also likely quite busy, having just become an advisor for Pakistan’s Crypto Council. He’s also currently putting together a children’s online educational platform. This is a far cry from the free time he had in prison after pleading guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.