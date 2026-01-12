Crypto Twitter melts down after algorithm change triggers X bot flood

Over the weekend, everyone blamed an algorithm change at X for ruining Crypto Twitter (CT).

Following an apparent bot takeover, crypto posts went haywire and influencers dived into a thread with X Head of Product Nikita Bier to complain about the platform’s algo and the torrent of spam.

For most of last week, crypto tweets numbered a few hundred thousand per day. Then on Friday, their momentarily skyrocketed to over 13 million as armies of bots descended onto CT after the algorithm change.

Hours later, tweets returned to their prior level, where they remain today.

Disgruntled crypto influencers blamed Elon Musk, who responded with a promise to open source the platform’s recommendation algorithm next week “to help you understand what changed.”

Photoshopped posts by Bier quickly circulated, fabricating an explanation for CT’s decline, namely that the platform is “heavily focused on removing bubbles such as ‘CT’ from our app.”

The mock-up continued, “For transparency, moving forward the algo will be 70% less likely to push posts identified as crypto related to larger audiences.”

Another allegation claimed that X’s new algorithm severely limited reach on a supposedly daily basis. Indeed, CT members accustomed to frequent and casual greetings of “gm” to one another, decried the possibility that they could no longer greet one another.

Others on X laid the blame at the feet of AI powered crypto search engine Kaito, claiming that “FTX stole our money, Kaito stole our impressions.”

However, according to CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju, while Kaito “shares some blame,” X’s failure to distinguish bots from humans is the real problem.

“The verified paywall failed, and bots now pay to spam,” he says. “It is absurd that X would rather ban crypto than improve its bot detection.”

