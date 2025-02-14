<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1898318">Crypto founder threatens to sue Elon Musk over X account suspension</a>

The co-founder of Web3 token platform g8keep, Harrison Leggio, is threatening to sue Elon Musk over the suspension of the startup’s X account despite the social media platform continuing to charge it for its verified status.

Today Leggio — known on X as “Pop Punk” — posted that, “X is breaking the law.” He claims g8keep’s account was “wrongfully suspended” and now it can’t cancel its more than $1,000 subscription.

“[X] ARE STILL CHARGING US. Legal action seems like our only option,” Leggio said.

Smells like crime. Thanks for helping us build our case. pic.twitter.com/eXBVpeg35W — Pop Punk (@PopPunkOnChain) February 14, 2025 Leggio says g8keep is still being charged despite its suspension.

According to screenshots shared by Leggio, the account was suspended last Tuesday for violating X’s rules on “inauthentic accounts.” X then rejected Leggio’s attempts to appeal the suspension.

The account is still being charged for the Verified Organization Subscription despite its suspension and Leggio can’t seem to cancel it. He tried reaching out to X support, but claims that “A REAL human at Twitter told me to DM them from a suspended account.”

“Our lawyers are gonna have a field day with this lmao,” he warned.

Leggio also suggested that the firm will likely dispute the charge with its bank and “block the vendor or cancel the corporate debit card.”

Leggio has previously threatened to sue crypto auditing firm CertiK after it gave g8keep a low-security score. CertiK later delisted the project from its site.

CertiK told Protos that it “used public information related to g8keep’s recent funding history to create a profile,” and that it “delisted the g8keep profile after receiving a request from their team.”

The g8keep X account is still suspended at the time of writing. Protos has reached out to Leggio to explain what he intends to do about the suspension.

