Crypto firm convicted for USDT-Naira trading, ordered to pay $86K
Cryptocurrency trading firm Official Gredo Limited has been convicted in a Nigerian court of illegally conducting tether (USDT)-Naira trades without a banking license, reports Nairametrics.
On Wednesday, the court heard accusations that Official Gredo failed to report a N76.5 million ($46,000) transfer to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, in violation of Nigeria’s Money Laundering Act.
The crypto firm’s director, Nnamdi Okereke, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
As part of a plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Official Gredo and Okereke will cough up N140 million ($85,000) in restitution and pay a N1 million ($610) fine.
The crypto trading firm is just one of several recently indicted by the EFCC for illegal USDT-Naira trades, according to Politics Nigeria. Recently, Paparaxy Global Ventures and Lemskin Technologies were ordered to pay N160 million ($97,000) for similar crimes.
