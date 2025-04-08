<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1978420">Crypto ETFs ‘worst’ in 2025 for UK investors says Morningstar</a>

Crypto ETFs have been named the worst-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to UK buyers this year.

That’s according to financial analysts Morningstar, which found VanEck’s £203 million ($259 million) Crypto & Blockchain Innovators ETF was the worst-performing in quarter one of 2025, losing 39.34% of its funds.

VanEck was followed by Global X’s Blockchain ETF, iShares’ Blockchain Technology ETF, and WisdomTree’s Blockchain ETF, which lost 37.65%, 30.92%, and 25.80% of their funds, respectively.

Rounding out the worst-performing ETFs were uranium, AI, semiconductor, and cloud computing-based funds.

Yesterday, Morningstar also shared that the majority of the best-performing ETFs available to UK investors were made up of gold-based investments, with the top three being L&G’s Gold Mining ETF, UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners ETF, and iShares’s Gold Producers ETF.

According to crypto analyst Lookonchain, in the US, 10 different bitcoin (BTC) ETFs experienced a collective outflow on Monday of almost $152 million, as the fallout from Donald Trump’s tariff announcement continued to shake the markets.

They then experienced a further outflow of over $44 million a day later.

