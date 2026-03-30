Kash Patel ‘spiderkash’ leak triggers dozens of Solana memecoin scams

Dozens of Kash Patel-themed tokens appeared on memecoin launchpad Pump Fun this weekend, after Iranian hackers leaked his personal email along with a burner username that some believe has been used to comment on pornographic videos.

The Iranian government-linked collective published over 300 emails, personal photos, and a resume from Patel’s Gmail account on Friday.

Among the leaked details was an alias, “spiderkash,” that Patel used with a burner email. Researchers searched for exact matches for that handle across the internet and found a profile on XVideos, a pornography website.

Spiderkash created its porn account on January 5, 2020 to review and leave comments on adult videos.

While it’s not been confirmed that the account actually belongs to Patel, crypto promoters believed they had enough evidence with the exact character match.

No official statement has confirmed or denied the connection, and there’s little reason for Patel to clarify.

Nevertheless, screenshots spread across X within hours, racking up millions of views and the profile soon became restricted.

Read more: Research finds less than 0.002% of Pump.fun memecoins succeed

Dozens of Kash Patel porn memecoins, one outcome

Within hours of Patel’s email leak, dozens of promoters created memecoins bearing the Spiderkash username appeared on Pump Fun.

One token named after Patel’s actual leaked email address, [email protected], peaked within one minute of launch before crashing 87% five minutes later and never recovering.

The largest by market cap spiked to a $104,000 value within hours of launch. However, one hour after its peak, it had collapsed 70%.

Within 12 hours it was 87% off its peak and by Saturday night, peak-to-trough losses exceeded 90%.

A third Spiderkash-inspired memecoin called Mayhem reached $5,500 before falling 85% to just $818 within seconds. it never recovered.

One Pump Fun wallet deployed four Spiderkash tokens in the same hour. Each remained at Pump Fun’s starting market cap and, despite illiquid wicks to high prices, never attracted any meaningful trading.

Dozens were trading 90% below their momentary all-time highs.

Iranian hackers previously targeted Patel in December 2024, before his confirmation as FBI director, claiming that the breach was retaliation for the DOJ seizing several of its websites on March 19.

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