Crypto bros are harassing WNBA players… again

One year ago, almost to the day, a group of self-proclaimed “crypto entrepreneurs” repeatedly threw sex toys onto WNBA courts.

The stunt was done to promote a memecoin they’d created called Green Dildo. They also created NFTs, and even opened up prediction markets on Polymarket so people could bet on the next time someone would sexually harass WNBA players.

At the time, the group proclaimed that it was “bringing positive attention to the sport,” and that its members were supporters of the WNBA.

These were obviously lies, and the attention the group garnered — and the speed at which it dried up — made that clear.

Indeed, over 80% of the coin is still controlled by seven wallets, over half of the 1,000 NFTs the group offered to mint haven’t been touched, and its merch page is offline.

But now, the group is harassing WNBA players again, this time in support of an imaginary witch hunt concocted by anti-trans protestors.

Read more: Andrew Tate’s memecoin down 97% while he tweets from cell

Harassing women, but without a profit scheme this time

While the throwing of green dildos has repeatedly happened this season, it’s so far failed to generate any more interest for the related token.

No new prediction markets have been opened up, purchases of the coin have barely been affected, and the group has finally given up on its spurious claims of support for the WNBA.

It now claims to be supporting those protesting the WNBA accepting trans athletes as players.

Important to note, zero trans athletes currently, or have ever, played in the WNBA.

Individuals who have been caught dangerously hurling the sex toys at WNBA players have been arrested and handed indefinite suspensions to all WNBA and NBA games and copycats seem to be petering out far faster than when the same stunts were pulled last year.

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