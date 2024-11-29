<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1776981">Craig Wright COPA appeal rejected by UK court as meritless</a>

Craig Wright’s appeal application in his case against the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) was rejected by a UK court today, described as a baseless argument with “no prospect of success.”

Court of Appeal judge Lord Justice Arnold wrote that the motion was refused “as being totally without merit.”

Wright filed multiple appeals after he was found to undoubtedly not be Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, during legal proceedings against COPA earlier this year.

As reported by BitMex Research, Craig Wright’s appeal attempted to paint the judge as biased. However, today the court ruled “no credible allegation of either actual basis or apparent bias is made by Dr Wright, but only a series of disagreements with the judge’s reasoning.”

“In fact the judge leant over backwards to ensure that Dr Wright received a fair trial,” the ruling said.

COPA Vs CSW



Breaking news!



The court of appeal has rejected CSWs application to appeal pic.twitter.com/7nEgVNUCp6 — BitMEX Research (@BitMEXResearch) November 29, 2024

Read more: Craig Wright ordered back to UK for COPA contempt of court hearing

Wright’s reliance on ChatGPT was also noted. It said that instances of his appeal and argument contained, “multiple falsehoods, including reliance upon fictitious authorities […] which appear to be AI-generated hallucinations.”

Craig Wright is scheduled to face a contempt of court hearing on December 18 after COPA countered his £900 billion ($1.14 trillion) claim against Jack Dorsey’s Square and BTC Core. If found guilty, Wright may be arrested and sentenced to up to two years in prison.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.