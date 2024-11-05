<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1738286">COPA says Craig Wright used ChatGPT to write court submissions</a>

An amended appeal notice submitted by Craig Wright and released last Friday by lawyers working for the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) allegedly contains ChatGPT “hallucinations” and fake AI-generated Bitcoin code.

The documents were shared by Bird & Bird on behalf of COPA, which has accused Wright of contempt of court. In a claim filed last week, the alliance said that Wright breached an injunction when he removed an online notice and launched his lawsuit against Jack Dorsey’s Square Up and BTC Core.

According to the affidavit, “Since Dr. Wright began corresponding on his own behalf, it struck us early on that his documents appeared to be written in the style of ChatGPT.”

“On one occasion when corresponding with the Court, he appeared to accidentally copy and paste not only the output from ChatGPT, but also the prompt that he had submitted,” Bird & Bird added.

Mark Hunter, co-presenter of the Dr Bitcoin podcast, has shared a screenshot showcasing one such email with ChatGPT text included.

Additionally, 16 links to various CoinDesk, The Block, Bitmex research, and other articles that have been cited as evidence within Wright’s appeal were broken and apparently made up.

Reddit user StealthyExcellent claims to have assessed Wright’s appeal, noting, “These are not just broken links. They appear to be made up completely by Craig, or most likely hallucinated by Craig’s ChatGPT bot.”

Wright also seemingly used ChatGPT to write fake Bitcoin code and make up extra lines of code within his appeal.

Using ChatGPT is no different than consulting a dictionary, a research article, or any other resource to refine and express my thoughts.



What I write I write myself. The tools I use in doing research as separate matter. Next, the argument will be my use of Dragon voice type it… — S Tominaga (@CsTominaga) November 5, 2024 Today Craig Wright took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend his use of ChatGPT.

Lawyers representing COPA previously claimed that Wright had used ChatGPT to forge documents during his high court case “due to the pressure of time.” They also found evidence of ChatGPT’s use in documents that were dated before the creation of the AI software.

