Coinbase employee may have accessed user data for phishing

Coinbase revealed that one of its employees may have illegally accessed the records of various users and broken internal company policy in the process, according to a screenshot shared by the co-founder of The Block, Mike Dudas, detailing an email sent to him by Coinbase.

The email warned about scammers claiming to be from the exchange and stated that Coinbase would never ask you to transfer your funds or manipulate them.

However, it also let Dudas know that one of its employees may have accessed his data. It claimed, “We detected activity suggesting a Coinbase employee may have reviewed a small number of Coinbase customer accounts records, including yours, in a way that did not align with our internal policies.”

that explains the fake @coinbase phishing emails and phone calls today pic.twitter.com/7x6gm3aWI6 — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) April 1, 2025

In response to Dudas sharing the email, crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, claimed that the crypto exchange Kraken was also “recently hit with this too.” He said, “Maybe new scheme from attackers (get a CS agent employee in, exfil data).”

There’s been a slew of crypto phishing scams recently, and crypto sleuth ZachXBT claimed that over $46 million worth of Coinbase user funds may have been lost to phishing scams last month.

In response to this, a Coinbase representative told Cointelegraph, “We are aware of ZachXTB’s claims and are investigating.”

Protos has reached out to Coinbase for comment and will update this article should they respond.

