<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2038940">Coinbase breach over Christmas exposed 70,000 users</a>

The major Coinbase data breach that leaked the personal information of nearly 70,000 users took place on December 26, 2024.

That’s according to a data breach filing submitted by Coinbase’s legal counsel at the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

The filing reveals that the data of roughly 217 Maine residents was leaked after Coinbase support staff were bribed by bad actors and instructed to steal the personal information of Coinbase users.

Coinbase claims it discovered the breach on May 11 when it received a $20 million ransom from the bad actors, and publicly disclosed the incident on May 14.

Read more: Coinbase leak prompts KYC criticism from crypto execs

However, reports from Bloomberg indicated that it discovered suspicious activity around January this year, while a May 14 K-8 filing reveals Coinbase detected suspicious behavior “in the previous months.”

Today’s Maine filing also details how Coinbase is offering impacted users a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection services that include dark web monitoring, a $1,000,000 insurance reimbursement policy, and identity restoration.

Coinbase previously estimated that it would cost the firm between $180 million and $400 million to reimburse affected users.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.



