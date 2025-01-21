<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1858759">US gov’t DOGE website contains just 18 words and a Dogecoin meme</a>

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has launched a bare-bones website that contains just 18 words and a Dogecoin meme.

Following Donald Trump’s inauguration, he signed over 100 executive orders, one of which officially established the DOGE department and its agenda. This will apparently include the modernization of “Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.”

The department’s incredibly minimal website, not to be confused with that of the DOGE memecoin, claims to be “an official website of the United States government,” and claims that “the people voted for major reform.”

There’s not much on the DOGE website.

It appears that the price of Dogecoin spiked by over 14% following the launch of the department website which uses an almost identical image of the crypto’s Shiba Inu mascot on its landing page.

In related news, two lawyers are planning to sue the DOGE agency and claim that classifying it as a non-governmental “panel” is semantic wordplay that violates the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA).

Elon Musk was previously accused of using his social media activity to boost Dogecoin in an insider trading lawsuit. However, a judge dismissed this case last August and the investors who filed the lawsuit withdrew their appeal. During the inauguration, Musk boasted that he’s gonna take DOGE to Mars.

Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy was reportedly “privately undercut” and has “worn out his welcome” after not adequately participating in the organization. This means Musk is now the sole head of DOGE.

