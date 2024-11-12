<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1748230">Bitcoin jumps $8,300 in largest daily gain since its creation</a>

Bitcoin made the largest daily gain in its history yesterday when it closed at more than $8,300 above its opening price.

According to data sourced from Coinbase and shared by Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn, bitcoin opened on Monday, November 11 at $80,427 and by closing, had jumped $8,343 to $88,770.

This increase is over $766 greater than the previous biggest daily move which saw the currency surge $7,576 in February 2021.

However, despite the gains, Thorn also notes that yesterday’s move ranks way down in 49th place in terms of bitcoin’s all-time daily percentage gains. It moved 10.37% while its biggest percentage jump was an impressive 27.2% back in 2017.

49th of all time but that includes a lot of early years and much lower market cap, liquidity, etc



— Alex Thorn (@intangiblecoins) November 12, 2024

Bitcoin’s daily gain high follows price records

During November, and since Donald Trump’s election victory, bitcoin has repeatedly reached new all-time highs. The latest came at 1am (GMT) on Tuesday when the currency hit $89,000. This leaves it a tantalizing $11,000 away from $100,000.

This price surge means that, if way back in 2020, you had used the US government’s COVID-19 stimulus checks to purchase bitcoin, it would be worth over $14,000 today.

However, it’s not just bitcoin’s price that is rallying to record highs. Circulating supply, daily spot ETF inflows, total value locked, and bitcoin trading volume across exchanges have all hit new peaks this month.

