Cardano has lost $15B since Trump reneged on Strategic Reserve promise

On March 2, President Donald Trump promised to include Cardano (ADA) in his administration’s Crypto Strategic Reserve. As one of the lucky five assets that conveniently mirrored a David Sacks-backed fund, ADA rallied 58% within 90 minutes of that news.

Trump’s surprising blessing of ADA alongside XRP and SOL showed that Trump was pro-altcoin and disregarded the Gary Gensler-led SEC’s designations of these assets as unregistered securities. Devastating to bitcoin (BTC) maximalists, it proved that Trump didn’t seem particularly concerned with distinguishing BTC from other digital assets.

It also proved that politics pays. Ethereum Foundation ex-CEO and Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson has been very active in public affairs. Within the past year, Hoskinson has created a Political Action Committee, endorsed a US presidential candidate, donated to a Senate election campaign, and attended many political galas and meetings alongside Trump’s allies.

However, Hoskinson received disappointing news on March 6 — just four days after Trump promised to include ADA in a US Crypto Strategic Reserve. In the intervening four days, Trump and Sacks had decided to split their promise into two funds: a BTC-only reserve and an altcoin-only stockpile.

Cardano relegated to no-buying-allowed stockpile

Tragically for the Cardano community, ADA would be placed in the stockpile and would not benefit from any purchases. Instead, its fund would only allow holding and selling — no buying allowed. Only the BTC reserve would have Trump’s approval for government purchases.

Despite widely publicized rumors that Trump’s team had invited Hoskinson to the White House Crypto Summit on March 7, he was not in attendance.

Since that disappointment, ADA has retraced all of its gains. Reaching a high of $1.14 within minutes of Trump’s March 2 commitment, it has fallen back to $0.73 as of publication time. ETH, XRP, and SOL have also given back all of their March 2 gains as Trump reneged on his promise to reserve, rather than merely stockpile, these four assets.

Even if ADA is included in the US Digital Asset Stockpile — note that the word “strategic” is excluded from that name — ADA will have de minimis representation. According to an estimate by Arkham, and with the caveat that Sacks is still conducting an audit of governmental crypto holdings, the US government probably holds less than $1 million worth of ADA.

Down $15 billion since Trump reneged

In summary, ADA’s brief surge following Trump’s initial promise swiftly reversed when he put altcoins into a non-purchasing stockpile.

Once the fifth-largest crypto asset by market cap at the time of Trump’s initial commitment, ADA has notched down the leaderboard to eighth place. It has lost $15 billion in market cap since March 2.

In the weeks since, Hoskinson has been spending his time commenting on crypto markets generally, criticizing Solana and memecoins, posting memes, and working on issues related to IOHK, Cardano, and his other interests.

