<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1946659">Binance memecoin platform Four Meme exploited again — this time for $130K</a>

Binance memecoin platform Four Meme has restored launch features after an “attack” stole $130,000 worth of Binance Coin (BNB).

The attack caused the platform to suspend its launch function and start an emergency investigation.

At 9:23 UTC Four Meme claimed via X that, “The launch function has now been resumed after a thorough security inspection. Our team has addressed the issue and reinforced system security.”

Any affected users will reportedly be fully compensated and are encouraged to fill out a claim on its website.

🚨 Update from https://t.co/IRnIR1BwDd 🚨



The launch function has now been resumed after a thorough security inspection. Our team has addressed the issue and reinforced system security.



Compensation for affected users is underway. If you haven’t submitted your claim yet, please… https://t.co/CV7JlmJC5V — Four.Meme (@four_meme_) March 18, 2025

Read more: Binance’s memecoin platform loses almost $200K in hack

Hours earlier, Four Meme said it was “under attack,” and that “the launch function has been suspended for emergency investigation.”

Crypto security firm Peckshield claimed the hacker stole 200 Binance Coin (BNB) from Four Meme worth roughly $130,000 and transferred it to crypto exchange FixedFloat.

Security firm SlowMist also stated that the Four Meme attackers exploited a feature that let them send a small amount of tokens to a PancakeSwap Pair address that didn’t exist yet.

Because of this, the attackers could add liquidity to the pair without using the yet-to-be-launched tokens. “Ultimately, the attacker was able to add liquidity at an unintended price to steal pool liquidity,” SlowMist claimed.

Four Meme suffered an attack last February that caused the loss of $183,000 worth of BNB and the temporary suspension of a token liquidity pool on PancakeSwap.

Protos has reached out to Four Meme for comment.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.