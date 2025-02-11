<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1891881">Binance’s memecoin platform loses almost $200K in hack</a>

Binance’s memecoin platform, Four Meme, has suffered a malicious attack that’s reportedly led to losses of more than $180,000 worth of Binance Coin (BNB).

Four Meme shared an “Emergency Announcement” today that said, “We are currently experiencing a malicious attack, and our team has intervened immediately to address the issue.”

It added, “To ensure security, token LP launched on @PancakeSwap is temporarily suspended, and will be reopened once our development team completes the fix, on-chain trading is operating normally.”

We are currently experiencing a malicious attack, and our team has intervened immediately to address the issue. To ensure security, token LP launched on @PancakeSwap is temporarily suspended, and will be reopened once our development team completes… pic.twitter.com/kll3tI5Pme — Four.Meme (@four_meme_) February 11, 2025

According to crypto security firm PeckShield, the incident resulted in BNB losses of roughly $183,000.

Four Meme is Binance’s answer to Pump Fun, a memecoin platform launched in July last year that claimed to have a “fair” system of launching that didn’t include “pre-sale, seed round, or team allocation.”

Data recorded by Chainalysis shows that losses from hacking crypto platforms reached $2.2 billion last year, a 21% increase from the year before.

One of the first major hacks of this year saw $2.5 million removed from decentralized finance options platform Moby, on Arbitrum network. Fortunately, $1.5 million in USDC from this incident was recovered by a whitehat hacker who was able to hack the hacker.

