Binance drops SignalPlus API keys after potential hack

Binance removed all API keys linked to SignalPlus after the crypto trading terminal reported that it may have been hacked.

Binance has removed all of its API keys associated with crypto trading terminal SignalPlus as an “immediate precautionary measure” following a hack at the third-party firm.

Binance posted today to its X account, “Binance’s own systems are unaffected. User funds remain safe.”

Crypto derivatives exchange Deribit also removed all SignalPlus API keys in response to a potential incident.

We also encourage all third-party platforms integrated with Binance to review their security controls, monitor for unusual activity and contact us immediately if they detect any concern💁🏻‍♀️

This is not a challenge for any single company…… https://t.co/ESQaw3baqT — Yi He (@heyibinance) November 5, 2026

Read more: BitMart hit by $391K hack amid security staff exodus

SignalPlus says $82K in user funds were stolen

SignalPlus has since confirmed on X that it was hacked and under $82,000 worth of user funds was stolen.

It claims it was targeted via a compromised Telegram account belonging to one of its third-party partners.

“Posing as this contact, the attacker communicated with one of our engineers and sent a fake Microsoft Teams meeting invitation,” SignalPlus claimed.

The engineers computer was comprised, and then, by November 4, the waiting hacker “began using the engineer’s access privileges to attack our internal network.”

SignalPlus says it was able to shut down the incident, and that it will reimburse user losses. In the meantime, SignalPlus’ services will remain unavailable until it’s confirmed everything is secure again.

Binance warned users to check their accounts and positions

Binance advised its users to review their positions and open orders while waiting for SignalPlus to give the all-clear before “rebinding any API keys, and always enabling IP whitelisting.”

The exchange also called for its third-party partners to “review their security controls, monitor for unusual activity and contact us immediately if they detect any concern.”

Crypto hack after crypto hack

Binance was hacked for $6.3 billion earlier this month and is currently in the process of opening up further withdrawals and replenishing the stolen funds.

Already this month, Brazilian crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin was hacked, as was BitMart.

Read more: Crypto survived cybersecurity awareness month… just

SignalPlus is partnered with major crypto firms such as Bybit, Gate.io, and OKX.

Update November 5, 14:07 UTC: Updated this article to include SignalPlus’ hack disclosure.

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