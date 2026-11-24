A new DoJ filing explains how North Korea’s Lazarus Group hijacked 32 wallet addresses on Binance’s platform via EIP-7702.

Binance lost control of 32 crypto wallet addresses on October 29 during a $6 billion heist by North Korea’s Lazarus Group, according to a new filing from the Department of Justice.

After Lazarus hackers posing as job recruiters convinced a Binance employee to run malware, prosecutors explained, “criminal actors exploited EIP-7702 and took control of Binance’s hot wallets.”

For context, Ethereum Improvement Proposal 7702 (EIP-7702) allows standard Ethereum wallets to attach smart contract code to a wallet. The malware approved EIP-7702 requests, and those approvals handed the wallet’s execution logic over to North Korean hackers far away from Binance’s offices.

In a complaint yesterday, US prosecutors wrote, “Although Subject Addresses E-JJ are on Binance’s platform, it appears Binance no longer controlled them.”

Indeed, EIP-7702 authorizations from the malware had passed control to North Korea.

Read more: North Korea launders Binance funds with Elon Musk memecoin, report

Those 32 blocklisted wallets hold nearly $342 million worth of Circle-issued stablecoin USDC. Prosecutors say the frozen addresses remain “under the control of Lazarus Group/APT38 criminal actors.”

Because Circle cannot transfer these blocklisted tokens, it’s agreed to maintain its blacklist and mint replacement USDC upon forfeiture.

On October 30, Binance co-CEO Richard Teng promised, “Your money is safe.” Binance’s November 3 update conceded, “This should not have happened.”

Last year, Wintermute estimated that 48% of Ethereum EIP-7702 uses were linked to crime.

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