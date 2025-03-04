<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1926179">Are eggs the new bitcoin?</a>

US President Donald Trump promised that his administration would quickly bring down the prices of groceries, including eggs.

Despite this promise, the price of eggs has continued to skyrocket, increasing from $4.85 per dozen large white eggs on January 3 to $8.15 today, driven in part by supply issues due to avian flu.

Trump’s administration has also centered cryptocurrency in a way that no previous administration has, even promising a national stockpile of cryptocurrencies that will include bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Cardano (ADA).

Protos used the prices for “dozen eggs, national, loose, large, white” from the USDA for comparisons.



Read more: Trump’s crypto reserve conveniently mirrors David Sacks-backed fund

However, despite these efforts from the administration, the value of many cryptocurrencies has failed to appreciate.

ETH, BNB, BTC, and SOL have all lost value since the beginning of the year, underperforming eggs. The only top-five non-stablecoin crypto to appreciate has been XRP, which has still failed to appreciate as much as eggs.

The S&P 500, an index of 500 large-cap companies, has also significantly underperformed eggs this year, staying almost completely flat for the year.

Additionally, the market has experienced an additional fall today after Trump continued his promised trade war by instituting 25% general tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Elon Musk, the advisor to the president who does Nazi salutes, has warned that his changes to the government may cause “economic hardship.” Apparently this hardship includes pain for both eggs and BTC.

