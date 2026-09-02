150 million IDs allegedly stolen — including Pete Hegseth’s

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Driver’s License is allegedly among more than 150 million that have been offered for sale on the dark web after identity verification firm IDScan.net suffered an apparent data breach.

Hegseth’s ID can be accessed for just $100. According to KrebsOnSecurity, the FBI is investigating the breach.

The leaked IDs were being offered via the Russian identity theft service “Nexus,” which claims to possess records including travel documents, medical cards, and various other forms of ID.

A screenshot of Hegseth’s driver’s license shared by KrebsonSecurity.

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Nexus says it’s been “continuously exfiltrating new data for over a year into our private database.”

The database has been updated with hundreds of thousands of fresh details during the past few days. However, KrebsonSecurity notes that Nexus is no longer available.

Data stored in multiple Fortune 500 companies at risk

Cybersecurity analyst “vx-underground” has shared a list of IDScan clients that may have leaked data.

These include Shell, AMC Theaters, DraftKings, Dutchie, FedEx, Hertz, Chevrolet (General Motors), GameStop, Jack Henry, MRI (Checkpoint ID), Polaris, Simmons Bank, LendingUSA, Circa Resort & Casino, Planet 13, Rouses Market, US Coast Guard Academy, Caesars Entertainment, and Motorola.

Indeed, Nexus reportedly claims the breach involves “a major identity verification company” with multiple Fortune 500 company customers.

ID leaked after cannabis dispensary scan

Privacy researcher Zach Edwards confirmed that his ID was leaked after he visited the “largest cannabis dispensary in the world,” Planet13, in Las Vegas.

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Edwards said that all the signs are pointing to “IDscan having a hellacious ongoing real-time breach of their data.”

Weeks of leaks and hacks

This week, thousands of X users also got a security scare when their accounts were inundated with suspicious password change emails.

Cloud storage firm Dropbox was also hacked last month, allowing attackers to view the data of 5,000 compromised accounts.

Unreleased footage from the upcoming GTA VI game was also leaked by pseudonymous X user “Cyberleek,” who used the stolen footage to pump their cryptocurrency.

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