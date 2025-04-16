Your $1,200 COVID stimulus could be worth $14,700 in bitcoin

Last month marked five years since the US government handed out its first $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus checks. On the off chance that you invested those funds into bitcoin (BTC) and refrained from selling, you’d have almost $15,000.

This stimulus check figure is based on the handout provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which gave single adults $1,200 in March 2020.

Had you invested those funds on April 15, 2020, when BTC was worth around $6,910, you’d be sitting on a BTC sum worth somewhere in the region of $14,748 — a profit of 1,129%.

Read more: MicroStrategy bought BTC at nearly the worst possible price last week

BTC is currently worth $84,950, but if you’d decided to hold and sell at BTC’s all-time-high of $108,786 during Donald Trump’s inauguration last January, you’d have made back $18,888.

A further two stimulus checks worth $600 and $1,400 were sent to qualifying Americans by January 15 and May 26, respectively. Had you qualified for all of these checks and decided to invest $3,200 on the days on which they arrived, you’d be holding $18,952 worth of BTC, a 492% increase.

