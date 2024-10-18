<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1709491">Worldcoin rebrands to World after missing eyeball target by 99.4%</a>

Sam Altman’s nightmare fuel crypto project Worldcoin is rebranding to World Network, or World for short, less than a year after missing its 2023 sign-up target by a whopping 99.4%.

Altman announced the branding shift on Thursday along with a new version of World’s controversial iris-scanning ‘orb’ device. Powered by the Nvidia Jetson chip, this new generation of biometric boohockey is apparently “five times” more powerful and promises enhanced privacy and security features.

In a blog post, World said that it rebranded because “the name ‘Worldcoin’ no longer encapsulates the mission of the project—to accelerate every human.”

In October 2021, Worldcoin announced that it aimed to onboard one billion users by the end of 2023. However, the project only managed to scrounge up six million pairs of eyeballs, marking a 99.4% miss.

Read more: Worldcoin offers $15 off drink for ‘crypto players’ — needs your eyeballs first

On Thursday, Altman said that number had risen to 15 million — still 98.5% short of its 2023 target.

Worldcoin also unveiled World ID Deep Face, which claims to recognize AI and eliminate the problem of deepfakes.

World Network is currently banned in Spain and Portugal and under review in Argentina and the UK.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.