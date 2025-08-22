What is Omar Rossi doing for Tether?

Tether has become a massively important company in global finance due to the scale of its assets and operations.

Its activities have required it to partner with a variety of other financial institutions in order to maintain access to necessary financial rails and facilitate its issuance, redemptions, and general asset movement.

Additionally, its executives are willing to take on a variety of activities outside of core Tether activities.

Take, for example, Paolo Ardoino’s work on Keet, Holepunch, and Delchain, Giancarlo Devasini’s activities with Bluebit Capital Partners, Jean Louis van der Velde’s work with a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm and automotive firm, and Bitfinex’s Claudia Lagorio getting involved with UBQ.

UBQ, Claudia Lagorio, and Omar Rossi

UBQ states that “whether you’re building the next-generation platform, advancing biotech, or shaping a sustainable city, UBQ is here to help you succeed.”

The terms and conditions for this website reveal that it’s operated by UBQ SA in Lugano, Switzerland.

The corporate registry for the Ticino canton in Switzerland reveals that one Omar Rossi is the chairperson of the board for the entity and is joined on the board by Bitfinex Chief Operating Officer Lagorio, and Alessia Roberta Origgi.

There is also an Alessia Roberta Origgi who’s the founder and managing partner of a venture capital firm called OR Ventures that states that it invests in “ambitious startups and groundbreaking projects.” She’s listed as the only member of the board for this firm.

Lagorio and Rossi are also both directors for UBQ UK Ecosystem Services LTD in the United Kingdom.

They are joined by the owner of the entity, Victor Atila Castillejo Arias from Argentina.

Protos reached out to UBQ for clarification on its relationship with Tether and Bitfinex, but it didn’t immediately respond.

OM Swiss SA

Rossi also serves as the sole member of the board for a firm called OM Swiss SA.

According to its website, OM Swiss offers a service where it will provide individuals who are tasked with “assuming the role of indipendent [sic] Board member” for companies that partner with OM Swiss, as well as offering other advisory services.

Real Brick Investments SA and Patrimony 1873 SA

In addition, Rossi served as the chairperson of the board for Real Brick Investments SA.

This firm has two other directors, Domenico Ancarola and Libero Galli.

Interestingly, Galli once served as the head of the Ticino tax inspectorate before resigning following his arrest on corruption charges.

Rossi also served as one of the directors for Patrimony 1873 SA at one point.

Rossi also served as one of the directors for Patrimony 1873 SA at one point.

Patrimony 1873 eventually merged with EFG Bank AG in Lugano.

Britannia Bank

Another of Omar Rossi’s roles was as a director of IPG Securities Asset Management SA.

The firm was able to acquire Private Investment Bank (PIB) which later rebranded as Lucayas Bank.

Rossi was listed as one of the contacts for Lucayas Bank on an information sheet distributed by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas.

Lucayas Bank was eventually sold to Britannia Bank after a dispute with regulators over whether or not the bank could use the value of certain real estate assets as part of the assets it submitted to the regulator.

Read more: Scoop: Tether’s political ties with new banking partner Britannia

Britannia Bank has served Tether and has also purchased the banking lines of business from Deltec Bank and Trust, another bank that served Tether.

Rossi seems to still be collaborating with Tether, showing up at a recent golf tournament that Tether hosted.

Protos has reached out to Tether for clarification on what Rossi’s current role is, but it did not immediately respond.

