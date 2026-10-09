US defense giant’s top holder dumps nearly $1 billion of stock

General Dynamics’ largest shareholder, a family office that first acquired shares in the massive US defense contractor in 1959, has slashed its stake by nearly $1 billion and was responsible for 9.6% of all General Dynamics stock that traded during the month of September.

Those sales have cut its stake in the $89 billion military equipment provider by approximately 10% since August 26.

Manager of the Henry Crown family fortune, Longview Asset Management, sold roughly one out of every 10 General Dynamics shares that traded last month: 2,638,137 shares of September’s 27,591,000 in total volume.

Longview’s filings with the SEC show the fund dropping its stake from 27,096,788 shares of GD, General Dynamics’ NYSE-listed common stock, as of August 26, to 24,388,917 by October 1.

The timing has been brutal. General Dynamics has declined 13% since August 26, making the selling only more conspicuous, especially when broad indices like the S&P 500 have actually rallied over the same time period.

General Dynamics down 13% since August 26

Longview disclosed its sale in advance, although the selling obviously had an effect. Specifically, an August 28 filing notified investors of its intention to conduct open-market sales of up to 3,387,098 shares, i.e. up to 12.5% of its position and approximately $1.3 billion at the time.

Chart of General Dynamics since August 26, 2026. Source: TradingView

In 25 separate sales between September 1 and October 1, totaling 2,707,871 shares for gross proceeds of about $954 million, Longview has liquidated a substantial portion of its General Dynamics shares.

The selling does not have a particularly obvious reason, and a spokesperson for Longview simply explained the sale as general portfolio diversification. The company booked $52.6 billion of revenue in 2025, with a backlog of $136.5 billion as of the end of its second quarter.

In July alone, for example, the US Navy handed its electric boat unit a share of a combined $76.6 billion award in a deal covering 14 submarines.

‘Unrelated to any matter pertaining to the Issuer’

Indeed, Longview wrote, “Sales are driven by the reporting person’s own internal portfolio allocation considerations and are unrelated to any matter pertaining to the Issuer,” i.e. General Dynamics.

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Since August 26, Longview’s 27,096,788 shares of General Dynamics have fallen to just 24,388,917 as of October 1.

General Dynamics has announced a new CEO. Danny Deep will replace Phebe Novakovic on January 1, 2027, with Novakovic moving to executive chairman.

News of the leadership change arrived after Longview had already sold, and General Dynamics’ market capitalization has declined more than $10 billion since Longview’s sales commenced.

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