World Liberty promised AAVE lending six months ago — so where is it?

World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency project that lists Donald Trump as its “chief crypto advocate” and his sons, Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron, as “Web3 ambassadors,” passed a governance vote exactly six months ago to launch an AAVE instance.

The AAVE instance was going to be important for the lending and borrowing functions that World Liberty Financial advertised during the token sale.

However, half a year since the governance vote passed, the instance hasn’t yet been launched.

This governance vote is one of only two governance votes that WLFI token holders have been able to vote on, with the other being a proposal related to USD1 airdrops, a function it has implemented.

The governance forum for World Liberty Financial has also been strangely silent, with the most recent posts appearing on April 10.

Without turning to governance token holders, World Liberty has been willing to invest in a variety of tokens, launch a new stablecoin, and strike a deal with the team behind Trump’s memecoin, $TRUMP.

World Liberty Financial still advertises on its website that it intends to launch “lend and borrow” functions sometime “soon.”

Protos reached out to World Liberty Financial to determine when it intends to launch this instance, but it didn’t immediately respond.

