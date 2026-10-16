Strive to sell another $130M of SATS stock to buy more bitcoin

Bitcoin treasury firm Strive wants another $130 million on top of a previously announced $500 million IPO to buy more BTC and grow its business.

Last Tuesday, Strive announced plans to raise $500 million through a Series A IPO that would sell 5 million shares, priced at $100 each, of the perpetual preferred stock SATS.

Strive has since announced that it’s selling 7,000,000 shares at $90 per share, an increase of $130 million.

As well as buying more BTC, Strive claims the funds will be used to acquire BTC-related products, working capital, assets, and other businesses to help grow the company. The funds will also be used to purchase Strive’s Class A common stock.

The stock’s 15% fixed-rate cumulative dividend will remain at 15% of $100 per share.

Strive’s offering will settle on October 20, 2026. The BTC treasury firm then expects to increase its dividend reserve equal to the first 18 months of SATS dividend payments.

Strive suffered $6M drawdown buying Strategy shares

In March, Strive chose to swap a third of its cash holdings, worth $50 million, to purchase shares in Michael Saylor’s BTC firm Strategy.

The paper losses stemming from the STRC purchase by July stood at $6.3 million.

Despite this, the price of Strive shares has since risen 125% from July.

Strive shares have risen 125% from July.

Read more: Bitcoin treasury stocks have gone ice cold

The firm’s CEO, Matt Cole, also announced last Wednesday that it spent $235 million to purchase 2,822 BTC. It exercised 273 million traditional warrants to purchase 13.6 million Class A common stock shares, netting it $369.2 million.

Strive, via its asset management subsidiary, manages over $2.8 billion in assets and now holds 35,595 BTC, worth $2.9 billion at today’s prices.

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