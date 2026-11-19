Strategy has spent 89% of its $3B STRC buyback fund, but the preferred stock still closed Wednesday at $96.11, well below $100.

STRC, the stock that Michael Saylor’s Strategy wants to hold near $100 while paying ultra-high dividends, closed Wednesday at its lowest finish since August 20 and 3.9% below that $100 target.

It’s falling despite a war chest of expenditures by Strategy, including last week’s $228 million STRC buy-back, and depleting its STRC rescue fund by 89%.

Saylor proclaimed in May that keeping STRC near $100 per share was “the company’s number one business objective.”

As usual, shareholders of Strategy’s MSTR common stock suffered dilution to provide rescue funds for STRC preferreds, including $206 million of last week’s $228 million buy-back.

Saylor said in May that keeping STRC near $100 per share was “the company’s number one objective.”

As of November 15, only $332 million remained of the $3 billion that Strategy’s board of directors authorized for STRC repurchases; 89% is gone.

Michael Saylor’s bull market never came

On October 29, Saylor declared, “We’re at the beginning of the next bitcoin bull market.” Since then, BTC has fallen 19%. Worse, MSTR is down 36%.

Strategy owns 850,849 BTC that it bought for $64.2 billion. At Wednesday evening’s price, those coins were worth about $53.3 billion for an unrealized loss of $10.9 billion.

Worse, Strategy has spent more than $1 billion in expenses operating this unrealized loss-generating colossus.

Notably, and although corporate cash does not reduce an unrealized capital loss, the company does have $4.9 billion in cash that it could — but probably won’t — use to offset roughly half of that loss.

All of these failures, for context, exist because Saylor believed BTC would somehow achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) near 30%.

Instead, over the past five years, BTC has only rallied 7% in total.

MSTR has only rallied 24% over the same time period — rewarding patient investors with less than a single year’s worth of Saylor’s 30% annual target, despite faithfully waiting half a decade.

Read more: Michael Saylor’s STRC has been off parity for five months

$1 billion to operate a company generating $10+ billion unrealized losses

Saylor posted on Wednesday, “Seller exhaustion will come long before Saylor exhaustion.”

It helps that Saylor, unlike his common shareholders, receives executive perks regardless of the underperformance of MSTR, STRC, and BTC.

Saylor, unlike his shareholders, is in the business of selling stock. He wants people to buy what his company sells: MSTR.

Strategy has a scheduled investor Q&A with Saylor and CEO Phong Le on Thursday at 5pm New York time.

Protos reported on October 1 that 64% of an earlier, $2 billion STRC rescue fund was expended as of Strategy’s September 28 filing. Strategy subsequently increased its authorization by $1 billion and spent roughly $1.4 billion more, enabled mostly by MSTR dilution.

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