Two Prime CEO Alexander Blume says Strategy is "out of options" as its shares tumbled to a 52-week low in Nasdaq trading on Wednesday.

Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury company Strategy has been told that it’s “out of options” as its shares tumbled to a 52-week low in Nasdaq trading on Wednesday.

The claim comes from Two Prime CEO Alexander Blume, who also predicted that Strategy will “start trading derivatives and borrowing against their BTC.”

With Strategy’s common stock, MSTR, 85% below its November 2024 peak, Blume highlighted Saylor’s cheering of Monday’s CFTC staff advisory.

Quoting the new advisory, Saylor forecasted, “The next phase of adoption is putting BTC to work.”

24-month chart of Strategy (Nasdaq:MSTR). Source: TradingView

Read more: Strategy has burned 89% of its STRC rescue fund

That CFTC notice lets US futures venues and clearinghouses count portions of BTC, ETH, and stablecoin holdings among 12-month operating reserves.

Strategy leaves door open to raising cash directly secured by BTC

Although the company insisted on November 20, “All our BTC is unencumbered,” its November 2 quarterly filing states that it’s considering “additional capital raising transactions that are secured, directly or indirectly, by our assets, including BTC.”

Strategy has borrowed against its BTC in the past. In March 2022, its subsidiary MacroStrategy borrowed $205 million from Silvergate Bank against its BTC.

Blume’s blunt prediction tracks Strategy’s spiraling problem of shareholder dilution. Between November 16 and November 22 alone, management increased the supply of MSTR by $176 million.

For their suffering during that week, they received a mere $29.6 million BTC purchase by Strategy. Meanwhile, they had to accept $212 million worth of STRC buybacks over the same week, which rewards their company with no balance sheet increase.

Buybacks are, in fact, a direct penalty for poor investor confidence in management’s ability to hold STRC at its intended $100 share price.

If STRC were trading near $100, common shareholders wouldn’t need to suffer dilution to prop it back up.

Read more: Strategy raises $5.4B but barely buys bitcoin

As confidence in STRC continues to waver, Strategy has raised its buyback “rescue” fund from $3 billion to $4 billion — after already spending nearly $2.9 billion.

Despite massive buybacks, STRC was trading near $98 on Wednesday afternoon. That’s still well below its $100 target.

Spending $1 billion to lose $13 billion in BTC

On Wednesday afternoon, BTC was also trading far below Strategy’s $75,446 average cost basis.

Near $60,000 per BTC on world’s markets, the company’s unrealized loss was approximately $13 billion on its 851,305 BTC that it purchased for $64.2 billion.

That paper loss is in addition to over $1 billion in operating expenses, such as personnel compensation and historical dividends.

As of the end of the third quarter, Strategy carried $6.7 billion in convertible debt principal. On top of that debt, the company has to pay $1.5 billion worth of dividends and debt interest annually.

Unimpressed with its business, indexation giant MSCI has formally confirmed Strategy’s exit from its global equity benchmarks, which begins once trading ends on Monday, November 30.

At that point, passive investment flows that track MSCI indices will no longer benefit Strategy.

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