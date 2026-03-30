Steakhouse Financial front-end breach exposes users to phishing scam

DeFi risk curator Steakhouse Financial has been hacked and its website and app are now being used to host a phishing scam.

Steakhouse disclosed the breach Monday morning and warned that any new users interacting with the website or app are likely interacting with a malicious version implemented by the hackers.

The attack appears to have affected just the front-end of operations, as Steakhouse assured users, “No deposits are at risk. No contracts are affected. All Steakhouse depositors are safe.”

🚨🚨Do not interact with the Steakhouse app until further notice. Our team has identified a phishing attack on Steakhouse domain (both app and website).



No deposits are at risk. No contracts are affected. All Steakhouse depositors are safe.



The issue may impact new users… — Steakhouse Financial (@SteakhouseFi) March 30, 2026 A statement from the official Steakhouse Financial X account.

Read more: Fake Uniswap phishing ad on Google steals trader’s life savings

“We are working to restore the frontend as soon as possible,” the firm said.

Steakhouse co-founder, Sébastien Derivaux, warned crypto users to avoid the website until further notice.

Various crypto firms offered alternative services and safety assurances for customers with funds at Steakhouse.

Others found humor in the incident, with one user asking, “Does phishing on Steakhouse make this a surf and turf attack?”

Attackers called up Steakhouse Financial’s server provider

Steakhouse Financial’s latest update revealed that the compromise was caused by a social engineering attack against its server provider, OVH Cloud.

The attacker called OVH Cloud and somehow convinced it to give them access to company-sensitive information. Once they had access, they changed the IP addresses for the site and app to “malicious” ones before attempting to initiate a domain transfer with a five-day time lock.

Despite this, Steakhouse said that the changes made by the attacker have been reverted and that they will now “intentionally” point to blank records until the firm confirms everything is secure.

“We are in contact with OVH and are actively working to fully resolve the situation,” it said.

The firm added that a full post-mortem will be released as soon as possible, and reiterated that users should still avoid interacting with Steakhouse Financial.

Steakhouse Financial housing a crypto drainer

Crypto security firm Blockaid claims that the Steakhouse attackers are utilizing code from one of the “largest active wallet drainer operations onchain” known as Angelferno, or Angel Drainer.

🚨Blockaid's system has identified a front-end attack on steakhouse[.]financial . The site contains code of Angerferno drainer. pic.twitter.com/S3SWMXgUNS — Blockaid (@blockaid_) March 30, 2026

Read more: Fears of $27M Venus Protocol hack turn out to be phishing attack on power user

Earlier this month, AI crypto firm GAIB fell victim to a social engineering scheme that gave hackers access to its domain, where they implemented a copycat website kitted with Angelferno.

Drainers work by stealing a user’s crypto after they sign a malicious transaction that gives hackers full access to withdraw their funds.

Blockaid was able to help GAIB detect the malware, and the malicious site was gone in roughly seven hours, with no apparent user losses.

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